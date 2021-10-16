LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two tornados have been confirmed in southern Indiana after a strong line of storms went through the area on Friday night.
The National Weather Service Louisville said an EF-0 tornado went through Washington County with winds estimated between 70 to 75 mph, according to a preliminary report.
Following severe weather and tornado warnings last night — large trees were snapped in half and storm damage can be seen all throughout Lexington, IN today. A resident I spoke with says “It got ugly in seconds.” She also says her family is lucky to be alive. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/eAzmakJAxW— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) October 16, 2021
An EF-0 tornado also went through Scott County with 80 mph winds, according to the NWS. Officials believe the tornado had a half-mile path and a width of 75 yards.
A Scott County resident told WDRB News her family is lucky to be alive after the storm that "got ugly in seconds."
The NWS had a damage survey crew near East Lake Road and Peak-A-Boo Lake on Saturday morning.
A #tornado has been confirmed from the storms last night in Washington County, IN. Preliminary result is EF-0 with 70-75 mph winds. Scott county, IN survey next.— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 16, 2021
On Friday night, a tornado warning was issued for Washington County until 10:30 p.m.
More information is expected to be released by the National Weather Service on Saturday.
Scott county, IN appears to have been hit solidly by tonight's storms...NWS LMK: Lexington [Scott Co, IN] 911 call center reports TSTM WND DMG at 10:41 PM EDT -- 15 to 20 trees reported down on poplar street.— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 16, 2021
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.