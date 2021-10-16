LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two tornados have been confirmed in southern Indiana after a strong line of storms went through the area on Friday night. 

The National Weather Service Louisville said an EF-0 tornado went through Washington County with winds estimated between 70 to 75 mph, according to a preliminary report. 

An EF-0 tornado also went through Scott County with 80 mph winds, according to the NWS. Officials believe the tornado had a half-mile path and a width of 75 yards. 

A Scott County resident told WDRB News her family is lucky to be alive after the storm that "got ugly in seconds." 

The NWS had a damage survey crew near East Lake Road and Peak-A-Boo Lake on Saturday morning. 

On Friday night, a tornado warning was issued for Washington County until 10:30 p.m.

More information is expected to be released by the National Weather Service on Saturday.

This story will be updated. 

