LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the PNC Tour de Lou, the annual bicycle ride that's part of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
The KDF website started accepting applications on Nov. 22.
This year's ride is set for Saturday, April 16, 2022. It's the ninth year for the event, which will feature both in-person and virtual rides.
New for 2022: a family ride that includes looped distances of one to three miles, recommended for families with children ages 4-12. Registration for the Family Ride starts at $35. (All children riders will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone.)
Here's a look at the courses:
- 62.1 Mile Metric Century / Advanced Ride (Open course, $55)
- 35 Mile Experienced Ride / Intermediate Ride (Open course, $40)
- 20 Mile Ride / New to cycling (Open course, $35)
- Family Ride 1-3 mile options / Children and Families (for ages 4-12 years old)
- Virtual Ride 20, 35, and Metric Century Options (Find more info here!)
Riders will still tour all areas of the city, from Downtown to the South End and Highlands, and there will also be a new re-route through Churchill Downs the 20-Mile, 35-Mile, and Metric Century routes.
A virtual option is available for people who want to log miles on their own. Virtual riders can still choose from the 20-, 35- or 62.1-mile course. They’ll receive three routes per week through Ride With GPS to help train. Registration for the Virtual Ride is $40.
All participants in the 2022 PNC Tour de Lou receive a ride shirt, swag bag and an invitation to the post-ride party to celebrate. Cyclists can also participate in the FREE training program with the Louisville Bicycle Club. The six-week program starts February 27. Cyclists of all levels are welcome.
Training classes are being offered for free. CLICK HERE for more information and a link to sign up.
