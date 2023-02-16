LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville's Historic Preservation Commission wants to relocate a historic school bell tower and is asking the public for ideas.
The commission is seeking proposals to move the bell tower at the former George Rogers Clark Public School to create a new historic landmark at Colgate Park in south Clarksville.
The bell tower was removed in 1973 but still remains onsite. The bell itself, however, was moved to Clarksville High School.
The expected budget for the project is $50,000, including a $30,000 grant from the Southern Indiana Arts Alliance.
For more information and to look at the proposal request, click here or see the PDF below.
