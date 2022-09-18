LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes from across the region laced up their running shoes on Sunday for the 2022 Kentucky Senior Games Track Meet.
The event was hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood. Competitors ranged from 50 to 99 years old in more than 10 track and field events.
"I am entered in the Kentucky Senior Olympic Games and I'm having a ball, at my age of course, 87 and counting," said Ron Chilton, an athlete in the competition. "I say keep going as long as you possibly can. It takes a little discipline with diet, exercise, good sleeping patterns and a positive attitude."
The Senior Games started in August and are happening throughout the rest of the year.
