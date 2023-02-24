LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Trader Joe's Distribution Center, planned near Bowling Green, will bring nearly 900 jobs to Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear led a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday in Franklin for the new facility. The $259 million project includes almost $3 million in state funding.
"Leading companies like Trader Joe’s are choosing Kentucky for our exceptional workforce," Beshear said in a news release. "This new location is creating a significant number of new job opportunities for Kentuckians and will be a great addition to the Franklin community. I look forward to seeing Trader Joe’s continued success here in the commonwealth."
The 1-million-square-foot center is in Simpson County, which is along the border with Tennessee near Interstate 65.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.