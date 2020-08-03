LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A trash fire burned for more than an hour Monday morning near Jefferson Square Park after a group tried to set the Hall of Justice on fire.
Sgt. Lamont Washington with LMPD says a group of about 30 people gathered just before midnight on 6th Street and attempted to set the Hall of Justice on fire. He says the attempt was unsuccessful and the group left the park before officers arrived.
Our camera near Jefferson Square park captured the incident. It appears the fire burned for more than an hour before police or firefighters responded. Louisville Fire Department was able to put out the fire and Metro Public Works worked to clear debris from the street.
No one was arrested. Louisville Fire Department's Arson Unit is investigating.
