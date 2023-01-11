LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some travelers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport faced a long day Wednesday after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the country.
Hundreds of flights have been delayed, including flights at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The delays came after the FAA ordered all U.S. flights to halt departures until 9 a.m. Eastern.
A "misery map" from the Flight Aware website displays all of the flights that were delayed, in red across the country.
Travelers are having their flights seriously delayed -- or canceled. One traveler told WDRB that some travelers at Louisville's airport have begun rolling out blankets as they prepare for a long day or night at the gate. At least 1,000 flights had been canceled nationwide as of Wednesday afternoon, and more than 6,000 were delayed.
Airport leaders in Louisville say the issue has caused a domino effect, impacting flight times and departures for the rest of the day. Jimmie Story, a Louisville resident, said his travel plans are now cancelled, but he didn't find out until everyone had boarded the plane.
"First I thought it was something wrong with the plane," Story said. "I live here, so that's not a problem for me but you have some guys back there that have pulled out their blankets, have their bags, and are ready to lay it down for the day. So I feel for those guys."
A White House spokesperson says there is no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage.
Officials at UPS Worldport said the outage had a minimal impact on its operations, and the company is making deliveries.
Anyone planning to take a flight out of Louisville Muhammad Ali airport on Wednesday is encouraged to check the flight status before leaving home.
