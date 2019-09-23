LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It was yet another busy festival weekend for Louisville, and the biggest is yet to come, adding even more of an economic boost to the area.
Hometown Rising and Bourbon & Beyond have wrapped up, so now the focus has turned to the Louder Than Life festival, the heavy metal event that is expected to bring in 120,000 people over the three-day weekend.
“Now two down, and we can honestly say they have both been truly, truly successful on all fronts,” said Karen Williams, CEO of Louisville Tourism. “The attendance has been fabulous for both of them, and the music and talent has been over the top.”
Hometown Rising brought in 70,000 fans, Bourbon and Beyond brought in 91,000 over the weekend. And despite another heavily attended festival, Louisville Pride, the Louisville Metro Police Department said things went “very smoothly with no major incidents.”
But it will be this weekend’s Louder than Life Festival that will put a rock and roll bow on top of what is a massive economic boost for the area, headlined by Guns ‘n Roses on Saturday night.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport even scheduled runway maintenance during concert weekends to prevent planes from flying over the nearby festival venue.
Event Producer Danny Hayes said there were some nerves bringing the massive events to a new location after last year’s flooding at Champions Park.
“A new festival on a new site and all the things that go with that – we just couldn’t be happier,” Hayes said.
Flooding at Champions Park last year solidified a new festival location from now on. The Kentucky Exposition Center property lacks the trees and shade the park offered, which is something Hayes is already working to fix next year.
“It was really hot this weekend, so we are working with some of the city councilmen, particularly Councilman Yates is helping us obtain trees to be planted,” Hayes said.
Hayes said due to attendance and artist interest to play the event, Louder Than Life is becoming one of the most attended festivals in the country. And the new location is something the city, state, promoters and fans will have plenty of time to get used to following a 10-year deal with the city.
After Louder Than Life wraps up, Hayes said the economic impact of the festivals will be close to $100 million.
Single- and three-day weekend passes are still available. However, individual Saturday tickets are sold out. For ticket info, click here.
