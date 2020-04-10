LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school baseball team isn't about to let the COVID-19 social distancing rules keep it from hitting the ball out of the park.
Just because Trinity High School's varsity team isn't allowed on the field doesn't mean they're not allowed to play the game. From the National Anthem, to throwing strikes, and hitting home runs, the Trinity Rocks can still play virtually -- and the team was able to splice its moves together, making it look like the real thing.
The video was posted to YouTube.
The players, coaches, and fans appear to follow all the rules, making sure they were not in the same place with a large group of people.
They say the video is dedicated to all the Kentucky baseball players who would normally be on the field.
