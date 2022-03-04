LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of runners will hit downtown Louisville on Saturday for the first race of the Triple Crown of Running series.
The Triple Crown 5K starts at 8 a.m. It's the first leg in the series, which includes a 5K, 10K and 15K.
Saturday's race means some streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed in certain areas. That includes the areas between Ninth and Floyd streets and Main and Chestnut streets.
Louisville Metro Police will begin closing some streets at 5 a.m. Saturday. They are anticipated to be back open by 11 a.m.
Police said they'll allow traffic to cross the race route in some areas when it is safe. The 10K is March 19 and the 15K is April 2.
Registration for the races is still open. For more information and to register, click here. Registration for the 5K is $59. The 10K costs $69 to participate, and the 15K costs $79. There is an option to register at once for all three races for a discounted price.
