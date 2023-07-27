LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is left to assess the damage after two thieves stole their truck and burglarized their home.
Amber O'Neil talked with WDRB News earlier this week about their ordeal on Monday morning. It all began while she was at the hospital with her 13-year-old son, who was receiving a cancer treatment.
She learned her husband's truck was stolen in Jeffersonville. About an hour later, O'Neil discovered the people who stole the truck drove to their Louisville home. She watched live through her home security cameras as a man and woman burglarized her garage and attempted to break into her house.
The family got the truck back, but it's a bit worse for wear.
"It looks like they went for a joy ride with their smash and grab," O'Neil said. "There's some pretty good scrapes."
Inside the truck they found cigarettes, needles and other trash.
"I'm glad we got it back, but I wish it was in better condition," she said.
But she's glad that by sharing their story with WDRB and on social media, the two suspects were found quickly.
"That got them off the streets and it stopped them from getting to other people's houses," O'Neil said. "We're blessed we were able to help others because I don't want anyone else to be a victim."
The two suspects, Thomas Alexander and Sumer Browning, were arrested on Wednesday. Someone alerted police after recognizing them from surveillance video captured on the O'Neil's home cameras.
Louisville Metro Police made the arrest.
"In all my time investigating these car thefts this is the maybe the second time I've seen someone go to someone's home, and I've investigated hundreds and hundreds of car thefts. This is an extremely rare occurrence," said Sgt. Joe Keeling.
O'Neil wants to put this ordeal behind her and focus on her son, as he continues to battle cancer.
"I'm just glad it's over, and I can focus more on Jeremiah now than dealing with this," she said.
LMPD says the two suspects will likely face more charges. The couple allegedly committed thefts in southern Indiana, Jefferson County and other areas of Kentucky.
Keeling credits help from the public with helping track down the suspects.
"It's a great showing of how the public can come together and work with the police and help solve these crimes," he said.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg did speak with O'Neil after seeing WDRB's initial story on the thefts.
"I'm so thrilled that we do have arrests thanks to the work of some good Samaritans who provided a tip to LMPD," Greenberg said. "This just goes to show that when people provide anonymous information to the police department we can bring justice."
The mayor heard O'Neil's concerns about the fact it took nearly half an hour for police to get to her home after her initial 911 call. He said the city is doing an internal investigation.
"We have an amazing group of dispatchers at MetroSafe who are highly trained, we have a great group of LMPD officers who are dedicated to helping people like the O'Neil family every day," said Greenberg. "Something here did not go right. We'll look at that. We'll understand it, and we'll learn from this to move forward."
O'Neil said she is appreciative of the detectives' hard work, and for all the people who called in tips on their behalf.
"It's nice to see that behind one bad person, there's a thousand good people that want to help," she said.
O'Neil hopes, through her story, more people will be inspired to help others in the future.
"I just want people to know to do good to others. Be vigilant, help others out," she said.
Alexander and Browning entered not guilty pleas in court.
