LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people appeared in court Thursday morning, accused of stealing from a family twice in one day while the family's 13-year-old was being treated for cancer.
Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Thomas Alexander and Sumer Browning on a number of charges.
On Thursday morning, the judge raised their bond from $10,000 to $20,000.
Amber O'Neil said she was at the hospital with her 13-year-old son who was getting chemotherapy, when she found out her husband's truck had been stolen in Jeffersonville.
Police said home security footage also showed Alexander and Browning returning to the home in the stolen truck and taking items from the garage and the backyard.
Police say the suspects also tried to break into the home with the family's other 15-year-old son still inside, but were unable to get inside.
