LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell coasted to victories in the Kentucky primary Tuesday. But the night’s most interesting race, which was to determine McConnell’s general election opponent, remained too close to call.
With about half of precincts reporting, retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath led Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, by about 9 percentage points, or about 5,300 votes. None of the other eight candidates in the race had tallied more than 7% of the vote.
Booker said shortly after polls closed that he had asked a court to keep voting lines open at the Kentucky Exposition Center, as his campaign had heard reports of people getting stuck in traffic nearby as they were heading to the polls. A judge granted the injunction, allowing voting to continue through 6:30 p.m.
Trump had amassed more than 93 percent of the vote, with about 50 percent of precincts reporting, while Biden, in a crowded field, had garnered nearly 57% of the support. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was in second place with 11.5%.
McConnell cruised to primary victory with more than 87% of votes cast.
The Associated Press also called races for incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie and Thomas Massie in Districts 2 and 4. The race in District 3 remained too close to call. As of 10:45 p.m., the AP showed 0% of precincts reporting results.
The AP also had not called the race for U.S. House District 4 among Democrats. With 73% of precincts reporting, Lexandra Owensby had received 59% of the vote, while her opponent, Shannon Fabert, had 41%.
The AP also had not yet called any Kentucky statehouse races, though some of them showed 100% of precincts reporting. Some also showed no precincts having reported results yet.
Louisville Metro Council races, too, showed no precincts reporting as of Monday night.
Election officials have warned that it could be at least a week until results are released to make sure all mail-in ballots are collected and counted.
