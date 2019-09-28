LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone is celebrating after a $230 bet placed with the TwinSpires app became a $2,211,783.62 win
According to a news release from TwinSpires, the payout is one of the biggest in its history. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit a winning combination of 5, 1, 3, 9, 6, 5, a multi-race wager that had gone unsolved since July 6.
"The player told us he placed the wager because he wanted to test out the new TwinSpires app," TwinSpires President Ian Williams said in a news release. "Fortunately, that decision has made this lucky player more than $2 million richer."
The multimillion-dollar win was the only winning ticket in the Rainbow 6 jackpot at Gulfstream Park on Friday in Hallandale Beach, Florida, TwinSpires said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.