LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two teenage boys were shot Monday night in the Southside neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said officers found the boys at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Southland Boulevard and South First Street, not far from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Both victims were taken to Norton Children's Hospital with what police said were injuries that were not life threatening.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call 574-LMPD.
