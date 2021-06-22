LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new psychiatric unit is opening in downtown Louisville for people 55 and older.
Peace Hospital, part of University of Louisville Health, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for an inpatient wing with 20 beds at the Frazier Rehab Institute.
The expansion provides treatment for a range of mental health problems like schizophrenia, depression and substance use disorders.
Officials and doctors said they have the goal of allowing patients to stay for a short time before they return home or leave for another facility.
"With this population of older adults, really everyone, adolescents and children, we have seen an increased need for mental health services," said Martha Mather, chief administration officer at U of L Health Peace Hospital. "We are just grateful that we can serve the people that need help."
The unit officially opens July 1, but patients are already being accepted.
According to a news release, the expansion will create around 40 new jobs in Louisville.
