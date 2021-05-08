LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic forced collegiate graduations to be held online in 2020, many universities and colleges returned to in-person ceremonies this spring, albeit with several changes.
The University of Louisville honored graduates from the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 with ceremonies over two days at Cardinal Stadium.
Graduates and their families and friends who came to show their support were required to wear masks during the socially-distanced events.
"We all adjusted after a little bit," Anna Winebrenner, a graduate from UofL's nursing school, said. "I definitely had to change my study habits and my approach to school. It kind of seems normal at this point."
The ceremonies were also livestreamed on the university's website for loved ones and friends of graduates who could not attend in person.
