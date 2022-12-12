LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team is hosting a "Week of Giving" across three upcoming home games.
The first event will be the Kroger Food Drive benefiting the U of L campus community at the Dec. 14 home game against Western Kentucky at 9 p.m. Staff will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products at all entrances of the KFC Yum! Center. The event is part of a partnership with Kroger and the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard.
The “Week of Giving” continues Saturday, Dec. 17 against Florida A&M at 2 p.m. The 12th annual Kyle’s Korner Toy Drive will be led by former Cardinal star Kyle Kuric in association with Kyle’s Korner for Kids. New or lightly used toys will be collected at entrances. Donations will be split between Home of the Innocents and those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this year.
The week-long community campaign will come to a close with a Winter Clothing Drive against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Cardinals and the KFC Yum! Center will come together to collect winter clothes at the arena entrances and donate to local community members in need.
