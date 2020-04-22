LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Researchers at the University of Louisville say they have developed new technology that could stop COVID-19 from infecting human cells.
According to a news release, the technology is based on a piece of synthetic DNA -- also referred to as an "aptamer" -- that targets and binds with nucleolin, a type of human protein. Early tests indicate that the synthetic DNA may stop viruses, including COVID-19, from "hijacking" nucleolin to replicate inside the human body.
U of L officials say the school is applying to the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track approval to start treating patients seriously affected with COVID-19.
The synthetic DNA was discovered by Paula Bates, John Trent and Don Miller, who are all researchers at U of L, according to the news release. Those researchers were applying the synthetic DNA as a potential therapeutic drug against different types of cancer. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bates partnered with fellow researcher Kenneth Palmer to apply the technology again.
"Like many scientists, as soon as I heard about the new coronavirus, I wanted to help and started to think about how my area of research might intersect with coronavirus research efforts," said Bates, a professor of medicine, in a statement. "I am fortunate to be at U of L, which is one of the few places in the country where we have the facilities to do experiments using the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
U of L is providing financial support for COVID-19 research, but the university says additional funds are needed to continue the research.
