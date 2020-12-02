LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hoping to give all of their graduates the moment they deserve.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, U of L will have its first virtual commencement, starting at 4 p.m.
The school said this will be different than the online celebration held for graduates back in May in that it will have a more traditional format.
More than 5,300 scholars will be recognized in 12 separate online ceremonies for each school.
They will represent May, summer and winter 2020 graduates.
Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky will also hold a virtual commencement for its fall 2020 grads starting this Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
There will be remarks from university President Eli Capilouto.
The university said it plans to hold an in-person ceremony to honor the graduates when it is safe to do so.
