LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky plans to host 10 in-person graduation ceremonies between May 14-16 at Rupp Arena.
The ceremonies will be for May 2021 and all 2020 UK graduates. Those graduates will be allowed to bring four guests.
The university said it scheduled so many ceremonies to limit seating and ensure proper distancing. Masks will also be required for all graduates and guests who attend.
The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Here's the full schedule:
- Ceremony 1
- 9 a.m. Friday, May 14
- College of Education
- College of Medicine
- Ceremony 2
- Noon Friday, May 14
- College of Fine Arts
- College of Public Health
- College of Social Work
- College of Pharmacy
- Ceremony 3
- 3 p.m. Friday, May 14
- College of Nursing
- College of Health Sciences
- College of Design
- Ceremony 4
- 6 p.m. Friday, May 14
- College of Engineering
- Ceremony 5
- 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15
- College of Arts and Sciences 1*
- Ceremony 6
- Noon Saturday, May 15
- College of Arts and Sciences 2*
- Ceremony 7
- 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15
- Gatton College of Business and Economics 1*
- Ceremony 8
- 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15
- Gatton College of Business and Economics 2*
- Ceremony 9
- 9 a.m. Sunday, May 16
- College of Communication and Information
- Martin School of Public Policy and Administration and Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce
- Ceremony 10
- Noon Sunday, May 16
- College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
*Graduates from colleges that have two ceremonies scheduled will be assigned a ceremony in the coming days.
