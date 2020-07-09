LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky announced plans for students to move onto campus this fall with social distancing in mind.
Move-in is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16. Students will be required to schedule a move-in appointment through the Housing Portal.
Officials hope that the schedule spread out arrivals throughout the day. Students will be limited to two guests during the move-in process.
Everyone helping with the move-in will be required to wear a face mask. Once students get to their rooms, the university will provide them with a wellness kit, which includes a mask, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to use on a daily basis on campus.
Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 17. For additional information. click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.