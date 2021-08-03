LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty current and former University of Kentucky student-athletes competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of whom returned with a silver medal.
Sophomore Mary Tucker won the silver medal in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team competition with Lucas Kozeniesky.
Tucker has won international shooting competitions, but the Olympics offered the opportunity to meet athletes from a variety of competitions. She said athletes from Kentucky spent time together in the Olympic Village.
"Everyday we would be in the elevator, 'What sport are you in?'...canoe, swimming, track, it's crazy, especially from the U.S.," Tucker said.
Tucker taught herself how to shoot with YouTube videos after she was told she wasn't good enough to be successful at air rifle.
Tucker admitted to dreaming of winning three gold medals in shooting. She hopes to achieve that goal in Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles in 2028.
