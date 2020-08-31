LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the morning of Aug. 15, University of Kentucky senior Khari Gardner placed four banners across campus, each one recounting students' stories of racism on campus.
But according to a report by LEX 18, all of them were taken down within hours.
"I did feel somewhat like the university was trying to silence us by taking them down so quickly," Gardner said. "But at the same time, I did expect them to come down at some point during the day. But I'm glad they were up. At least one person would read them. That's all that matters."
Gardner said he didn't hear anything else about the signs until almost two weeks later on Friday, Aug. 28, when he received a letter from the university that said he violated the university's events signage policy and would have to report for a conduct meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
"I'm not scared, and I know the students I'm working with aren't scared," Gardner said. "And it's clear this is something they are used to retaliate against us, but I'm not stopping anything soon."
LEX 18 also reached out to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton about the incident:
Gardner said he will accept any punishment he gets, but whatever happens, it will not stop him from speaking out against racial inequality again in the future.
"I just want to make it clear that they might throw the book at me, but at the same time, I did it, and this is something that needs to happen," Gardner said. "The stories need to be told. So I made my bed. I'm going to lay in it."
