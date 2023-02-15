LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The uncle of a child who died in a house fire near Iroquois Park said he is devastated by the loss and wants answers.
An adult and child both died after a house caught fire Tuesday afternoon in south Louisville.
Louisville Fire was called about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 900 block of Palatka Road, which is just off New Cut Road near Iroquois Park.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the two-story brick home. Neighbors alerted fire crews that people may be inside.
LFD Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said an adult found in the back of the home died. A juvenile that was injured was found in the front of the house, according to Cooper.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she also died.
Ronnie Gregory said he's still trying to process it all.
"It's just a sad situation," he said.
That child was his niece.
"She was just the baby," he said. "She was the happiest thing in the world and I just wish I had more time with her."
He said her name was Sapphire Attieh and she was his sister's daughter. Gregory said he didn't know the adult victim.
"I believe that was part of my sister's extended family," he said.
Investigators said they still don't know where or how the fire started.
"That's all part of the investigation to determined -- exactly where it started," said Cooper. "But when our crews arrived on scene, the majority of the fire was in the rear. Heavy fire was coming from the rear -- heavy smoke."
Even though he doesn't know the other victim, Gregory there are some things he would like to know.
"We just kind of want to know what caused this," he said. "There's a lot of questions, to be honest."
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. To donate, click here.
