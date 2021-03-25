LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Unemployment issues continue to plague Kentuckians, and now, it is impacting even those who never filed for claims.
Local tax expert Richard Zenger said unemployment fraud isn't new, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more common now than it's ever been.
"It's become too easy for people to gain access to people's social security, their ID, their address," Zenger said.
Zenger owns Zenger & Young Tax Service in Louisville and said he's already seen multiple instances of unemployment fraud come across his desk this year.
Michael Clark, who works at his home in Crestwood, said in January he found himself victim to unemployment fraud.
"I had gone to the mailbox and I had received two different letters from the unemployment agency," Clark said. "In both of those letters, they stated I had filed unemployment and I was in process of getting unemployment, which I had never done for myself."
One letter from the office of unemployment claimed Clark owned a business and an employee of his was filing a claim. The other stated he was filing on behalf of himself and was a handyman who lost more than $94,000 in wages from the end of 2019 through the first three quarters of 2020.
"I contacted the unemployment office through both email and registered mail and I also tried to call but I was not able to get through," Clark said. "It was very frustrating"
Clark said he received a phone call one evening stating he was in a que and said he was asked to confirm he was still waiting on a response from the Office of Unemployment. About a month went by before Clark said he received an email and a letter in the mail saying the state had verified the claim was fraud and it was resolved.
Zenger said it's good Clark was able to get it resolved in just a few weeks, as it could take up to seven months to get a response from the unemployment office due to staffing shortages amid the pandemic.
For those that aren't as lucky, Zenger said they will likely have to temporarily claim the unrequested benefits when filing taxes.
"You almost have to include it on the return until it's resolved and then you get a corrected 1099 from the state," he said. "They determine it's fraud, and then you amend your return."
In the meantime, Zenger said to follow Clark's lead and reach out to the unemployment office by phone, email and mail to notify them of the fraudulent claim.
"It takes patience," Zenger said. "That's something that people are running short of because they're desperate."
You can reach Kentucky's Unemployment Insurance Assistance Line at 502-875-0442 (for claim filing) and 502-564-2900 (for general information and assistance). You may also call 502-564-2387 to report fraud.
To contact via email, send the notification to UIfraud@ky.gov. If you are a victim of unemployment fraud and are currently employed, you should also notify your employer.
