LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a Clark County crash early Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said troopers responded to two crashes on Interstate 65 near mile marker 18. Police said a 2014 Ford Fusion had a flat tire while traveling southbound on I-65 around midnight. The vehicle was traveling below the speed limit with hazard lights activated when it was hit from behind by a black 2002 Honda Civic.
The driver of the Honda was an unidentified Hispanic adult man, police said. The car went into the median after the crash.
The man left the car and was standing next to it when a 2020 Cadillac Escalade crashed into the man and the car. The unidentified man died at the scene after being hit.
Police said investigators are working to try to identify the man, but information found inside the vehicle "indicated that he may have been 26 years old with previous connections" to the Indianapolis area.
ISP said toxicology results are pending, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
Anyone with any information on his possible identity is asked to call Indiana State Police at (812) 246-5424.
