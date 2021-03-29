LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new manufacturer is expected to bring about 160 jobs to Jeffersonville, Indiana.
On Monday, Affinity announced plans to move its U.S. headquarters to River Ridge Commerce Center.
The company manufactures and distributes uniforms, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Affinity is a growing, stable company that is delighted to bring a state-of-the-art distribution center to Indiana," said Senior Vice President Gregg Mischner, in a statement. "Affinity is part of the Mi Hub family of brands and this development allows the group to expand its global footprint and better service our clients with faster shipping anywhere to the U.S. and around the world. This new location gives Affinity the opportunity to fully focus on the corporate apparel and PPE marketplace, to become the industry's leading provider within the mid-market sector in North America."
The $3.9 million project includes the lease of a 100,000 square-foot building.
The company plans to hire about 160 people by 2024.
As part of an effort to bring Affinity to the park, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered the manufacturer up to $1.7 million in conditional tax credits, according to a news release.
The tax credits were based on the company's job creation and training assistance plans, and are performance-based, meaning that the company is eligible to claim incentives once Indiana residents are hired.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.