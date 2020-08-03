University of Kentucky Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky began performing COVID-19 tests on 30,000 students on Monday. 

All current and incoming students are required to take a cornavirus test before school starts. Students who test positive will be contacted by phone by a member of the UK Health Corps team.

Those who test negative will be notified through email.

The five testing locations on campus include drive-thru and walk-up testing.

Tests are administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Aug. 22.

UK will hold in-person classes beginning Aug. 17 and running through Thanksgiving break.

