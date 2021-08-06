LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will require face masks indoors beginning on Aug. 9.
University president Eli Capilouto sent the message to the campus on Friday announcing the policy that will include everyone -- vaccinated or not -- on both the academic and medical campuses.
Capilouto says the policy may evolve as more information comes in to a committee made up of students, faculty and staff. A fall guide will be released soon with information about COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
After meeting with university presidents in Kentucky, Capilouto says the clear consensus is that mandatory indoor masking is a "prudent and appropriate step" given the the rising rates of COVID-19 infections with the Delta variant, which is more transmissible. The indoor mask policy could change, as the virus spread slows.
He says masks don't replace the need for vaccinations. "Let me be clear: The most important protection against the virus remains vaccines. Nothing else is close. The science is unequivocal on that fact," he says.
Capilouto says with students heading back to campus this month, vaccination rates are at about 70%, with a goal of 80%. The numbers are derived from self-reporting by students, teachers and staff, which are later verified.
Students who are not vaccinated will have to have regular testing for COVID-19 and undergo daily health screenings. That policy could extend to staff and faculty, along with the possibility of mandatory vaccines and mandatory testing on a regular basis.
UK HealthCare joined other major health systems in Kentucky on Wednesday by annoucing that vaccines are required for the vast majority of employees.
To read Dr. Capilouto's entire message, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.