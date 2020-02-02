LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- As Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, an Indiana groundhog anticipates the opposite.
Dozer the groundhog, who lives at Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, Indiana, did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day, predicting that we will have a longer winter.
Dozer, who was rescued by Wildlife in Need, was born with a cleft pallet and has no upper teeth, so he can't eat the hard foods he needs to survive in the wild. The Clark County Museum teams up with the animal sanctuary for The Groundhog Day reveal each year.
"Yeah, he's done alright. In reality, it's more for fun and entertaining," Jeanie Bowyer with Wildlife in Need said. "It brings attention to him especially with his situation."
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, typically live for six years in the wild, while those in captivity can live twice that long.
