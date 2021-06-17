LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville graduate earned a spot Wednesday in the Tokyo Olympics.
Zach Harting won the men's 200 butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. The 23-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, won with a time of 1:55.06 after a restless night.
“I couldn’t sleep last night, woke up before my alarm, heart pounding out of my chest, crazy adrenaline,” he said. “I wanted to puke all through warm-up, still kind of want to do that. I don’t think I really handled it well, but I knew I was going to win so that kind of gave me a little bit of peace.”
Harting is already making plans to get the customary Olympic rings tattoo.
“Coming in here and not making the team was not an option,” he said. “I don’t know if I could have handled it, so the easiest thing to do was make the team and that’s what I did.”
Cardinals senior Nick Albiero just missed qualifying by finishing in fourth place in the same race.
