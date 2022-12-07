LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may not be as great as you think you are.
That's according to David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the co-winners of the 2023 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Psychology.
Their idea, "Unskilled and Unaware of It," shows people tend to have a more favorable view of how they perform tasks compared to what objective evidence shows.
It's also known as the Dunning-Kruger effect.
They first described the idea in 1999 after a bank robber spread lemon juice over his face, thinking he would become invisible to security cameras.
Since then, their findings have been cited in publicized issues ranging from national politics to education policy.
