LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health opened a new Urgent Care Plus location Tuesday at 9409 Shelbyville Road in Lyndon.
The new facility will be open seven days a week and will help neighbors with a variety of injuries and illnesses.
UofL Health said it wants to expand its footprint in the community to help people get care closer to home. In March, it opened a new location in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
"Our centers are a little unique in that we do offer a primary care component," said Christina John, the director of operations with Urgent Care Plus. "So if you come here with an illness and you need to be set up with a primary care, we will also make sure that you can be seen at the same location. We'll set you up with an appointment. We run occupational health through all of our urgent cares, as well."
Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan declared Tuesday "UofL Health Urgent Care Day" in the city.
