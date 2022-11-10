LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled within the past week at UofL Health.
Hospital leaders are encouraging the public to get vaccinated. Dr. Jason Smith said getting the bivalent COVID shot will provide protection in time for holiday and family activities.
Smith said greater community transmission reflects higher hospitalizations, especially because people are spending time indoors as the temperatures drop.
"Get your boosters and go see your family," Smith said. "COVID is something we are going to learn to live with and it's going to be a part of our community, our country, our world for the foreseeable future, what we need to do is take the best steps to protect each other."
Smith said with the number of at-home COVID tests, the hospital is not able to track real-time transmission as it did during other surges. He said they're also seeing an uptick in the number of flu and RSV cases in children.
