LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is lifting its universal mask requirement on Monday, Feb. 6.
Masks won't be required for staff, patients and visitors. UofL Health asks people to continue to practice good hand hygiene and follow the UofL Health's employee health recommendations if someone is sick or showing signs or illness.
UofL Health is also ending mandatory COVID-19 testing of admissions, and will only test those who are symptomatic.
UofL Health adopted the mask requirement to curb the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.