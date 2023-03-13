LOUISVILLE, K y. (WDRB) -- UofL Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning for an upgrade to its east Louisville facility that will offer breast cancer screenings.
The mammography upgrade at Medical Center Northeast is part of a $710,000 total investment in breast health across UofL Health facilities.
"The dedication from this organization to give our patients state of the art care never ceases to impress me," John Walsh, CEO of UofL Health – Jewish Hospital, said in a news release Monday. "This investment in 3D mammography at Medical Center Northeast represents our commitment to ensuring that the highest quality care is available to our patients in their own community, and adds to the already offered services through UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center multidisciplinary clinics."
UofL Health said the access to advanced breast cancer screenings will give doctors the ability to catch cancer early and treat patients across the Louisville area.
"One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime," Dr. Ian Morley, director of breast imaging for UofL Health and part of the multidisciplinary breast team at Brown Cancer Center, said in a news release Monday. "It’s important for women 40 and older to be screened annually for breast cancer through mammography. The combination of 3D mammography and our team of breast-trained radiologists ensures patients in this community have access to high quality breast cancer screening and diagnostics."
To schedule your mammography appointment at Medical Center Northeast, call 502-210-4321. Click here to learn more about screenings.
