LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is asking everyone to get a flu shot and is making the vaccine more accessible.
Vaccines are available across UofL Health's facilities, including at the Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood.
According to the CDC, people of color are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu, and less likely to get vaccinated against the virus. Doctors say the disparity stems from lack of access to healthcare and insurance, as well as misinformation and distrust.
"There are so many health disparities," said Dazia Dillard, a nurse practitioner at Urgent Care Plus. "You know, there's not a lot of healthcare, there's not a lot of opportunities for African Americans to go out there and get what they need that's convenient for them. And we are right here. You know we're able to provide that for them. We are able to bridge those gaps and able to help our community in the best way we feel possible and that we're passionate about."
Doctors say the flu can often lead to other health issues like pneumonia and sinus infections.
