LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some patients at the UofL Health-Brown Cancer Center got a surprise visit from a Louisville men's basketball star on Monday.
Guard El Ellis went to the hospital along with several assistant coaches and staff members, including legendary UofL star Milt Wagner.
The visit was part of the team's effort to spread cancer awareness ahead of its Cancer Awareness game on Wednesday.
"It means a lot just to be able to show our support for those that are dealing with illness and overcoming certain challenges in their life," Josh Jamieson, assistant men's basketball coach, said.
The coaches said they even gave their support to Kentucky fans, because what they're battling is a lot worse than a basketball game.
The Cardinals take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.