UPDATE: Scottsburg City Police located Joseph Hanlin shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. He was found safe. As a result, this Silver Alert has been canceled.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 13-year-old boy missing out of Scottsburg, Indiana.
A Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph Hanlin, who was last seen on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. According to the Scottsburg Police Department, he is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."
He's described as a 13-year-old white male, 5'-2" tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes and carrying a green backpack.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.
