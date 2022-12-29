LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning in Madison, Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot of a business around 10:30 a.m. that ended with Justin Hall, 34, of Madison, being shot and killed.
Wheeles said two men involved in the incident were "still at the scene and immediately detained."
Those two individuals, Christian Kennedy, 21, of Hanover, and Matthew Redd, 36, of Madison, have since been arrested and charged with murder.
Wheeles said investigators believe the three men "arrived in the parking lot in vehicles" before the shooting. Hall was then shot to death during an altercation with Kennedy and Redd.
A witness told WDRB News Thursday morning that they had seen an ambulance at the scene, as well as two people in handcuffs. Wheeles said Thursday afternoon that there were "a lot of leads to look into" as part of the ongoing investigation.
"This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public or anyone else at the facility," he said.
According to Bob Courtney, the mayor of Madison, it happened in the parking lot of Madison Precision Products, an aluminum die casting factory just north of the Madison city limits.
But Wheeles emphasized that the incident didn't have anything to do with the factory.
"We want to be very clear that this incident really didn't have anything to do with the facility that we're at, it just kind of ended up where the people involved ended up in this parking lot," he said. "So I want to make sure that's clear that it wasn't actually a workplace shooting where someone came to this facility to do harm to those working, it was an incident where something kind of spilled over and ended up here at this facility."
Representatives of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the Madison Police Department and the Indiana State Police were all on the scene.
"It's a tragic situation for all involved, and that's why you see the presence that we have here and the investigative tools that we are going through right now to make sure we get all those answers, a complete picture of what happened so we can provide that for the family," Wheeles said.
Kennedy and Redd were booked into the Jefferson County (Indiana) Jail. The Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office will formally charge the men, who will both have their initial appearances in Jefferson County Circuit Court at a later date.
