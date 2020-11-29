LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed near the Buechel neighborhood Sunday night.
LMPD officers were called to the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane, near the Hallmark Apartments not far from Breckinridge Road, around 9:30 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
On scene, officers found two individuals who had been shot. Neither individual had been transported to the hospital as of 9:50 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
An officer at the scene of the shooting told a WDRB News crew that two people were found shot to death inside a vehicle.
An LMPD spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for more information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.