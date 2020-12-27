JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 22-year-old man who died after he was shot in Jeffersontown early Sunday.
Madin Ege Ali died at University Hospital at 6:23 a.m. from a gunshot wound.
The Jeffersontown Police Department is investigating. According to Jeffersontown Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Schmidt, officers responded just after midnight to the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Louisville Hotel & Conference Center at 1760 Plantside Drive on reports of a shooting. The building doesn't appear to be currently in use as a hotel.
That's where police found Ali, inside a vehicle near Hurstbourne Pkwy., with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been announced, and police aren't sure what led to the shooting.
