LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old autistic man last seen in Old Louisville.
Quantez Walker is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen near his home in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street.
He was wearing a black shirt with a gray pocket, black shorts with gray stripes on the sides and possible black shoes, police say.
MISSING PERSONS ALERT: We have issued a "Golden Alert" for 29 year old Quantez Walker. He is autistic. Last seen in the 1300 blk of Floyd St. in #Louisville on foot. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673). #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/h3JGuEY7vc— LMPD (@LMPD) July 20, 2022
He was last seen walking on foot and usually walks at a brisk pace.
If seen, call 911 or 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.