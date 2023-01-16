LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 46-year-old man who was missing and believed to be in danger has been found.
Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
Police said on Tuesday atht he was located safe and will be reunited with loved ones.
Police had said Reed's family told investigators that he was upset over a personal situation.
