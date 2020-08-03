LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself last Friday calls his recovery a miracle.
The shooting happened July 31, on Spyglass Court in Okolona. The boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition.
The family says Trey May III continues recovering at the hospital, and they are hopeful that he'll be able to open his eyes on Monday. Trey's grandfather tells WDRB that he has autism, and says the boy found the gun on top of a refrigerator at his father's house before the accident.
Family members say Trey was playing with the gun when a bullet hit him in the head, shattering his skull.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for medical expenses.
Police are still investigating the accidental shooting.
