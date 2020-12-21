LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 6-year-old child was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue, which is near Taylor Boulevard and Churchill Downs, just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley.
Once on scene, responding officers found the child with "an apparent gunshot wound," Bradley said.
The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
LMPD's 4th Division is handling the investigation. Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone who may have information related to he shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
