LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have confirmed the missing 11-month-old from Clay County has been found safe.
Around 6:00 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 11 told WDRB News Legend Gibson was found safe.
The Amber Alert was issued for Gibson just before midnight on Friday.
He was believed to have been taken by his non-custodial parents.
At this time, it's unclear how Gibson was found. Also, there's no word on whether anyone will face any charges.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.