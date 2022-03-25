LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert issued Friday night for an 8-year-old western Kentucky girl abducted from a bus stop has been canceled, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to the alert, Raelynn Cowen was abducted from a bus stop on U.S. 60 West in Ledbetter, Kentucky, by 31-year-old Corey Cowen. He reportedly abducted Cowen after assaulting her grandparent.
In an update at 10:14 p.m. Friday, KSP said both had been located, but did not provide any additional details.
UPDATE: The child and suspect have been located. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/PQLihDvMyW— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) March 26, 2022
