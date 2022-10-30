LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely.

A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18.

Police said the two were last seen in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace near West Market earlier in the day.

Abbott was "located safely" on Sunday.

Matthews was located safely on Sunday evening according to LMPD.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags