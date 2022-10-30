LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely.
A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18.
Police said the two were last seen in the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace near West Market earlier in the day.
Abbott was "located safely" on Sunday.
ALERT UPDATE: Our Missing Persons Unit has advised that as of 1230pm on 10-30-22, Joseph Abbott has been located safely. We’re canceling the “Golden Alert” for him. The “Golden Alert” on Shawn Matthews is still active & we need help locating him. Please call 574-LMPD (5673) https://t.co/GpfR5CbGSU— LMPD (@LMPD) October 30, 2022
Matthews was located safely on Sunday evening according to LMPD.
